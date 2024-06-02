Necropolis Railway station up for sale

An historic building - the last remaining element of a railway station where coffins and mourners left London for a Surrey cemetery - is up for sale with a £4.2 million asking price.

The grade II listed London Necropolis Railway offices in Westminster Bridge Road are on the market with planning permission for conversion to luxury flats.

The London Necropolis Railway operated from 1854 until its special platform at Waterloo was bombed in April 1941.

Trains for coffins and mourners ran along the main line to Brookwood in Surrey where a branch line led to the cemetery with its separate stations for Anglicans and nonconformists.

Brookwood Cemetery was created at a time when an expanding London was running out of room for burials. Several local churches – including Southwark Cathedral and St George the Martyr – had their own burial grounds at Brookwood.

The Edwardian facade of the Necropolis Railway's second London station – opened in 1902 – survived the Blitz and was converted to office use.

The building has been grade II listed since 1989 and was most recently the offices of a firm of shipping agents.

Planning permission for conversion to residential use is said by agents Dexters to have been approved by Lambeth Council, though the decision notice has not yet been published pending the completion of a section 106 agreement.

Seven luxury flats are proposed within the building, which would also be extended at the rear.