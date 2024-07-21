Bakerloo line extension: new Government urged to bring tube to Old Kent Road

Leading Southwark politicians have used the weeks since the general election to urge the new Government to support the Bakerloo line extension.

Speaking in the House of Commons this week Bermondsey & Old Southwark Labour MP Neil Coyle said: "I flag to the new Government and new ministers that the Bakerloo line extension would bring 20,000 new homes at least, and benefit not just transport infrastructure and homes but jobs across the country, and boost our economy.

"I hope to see the Bakerloo line extension delivered under the new Government, offering new hope and new ambition for Britain from a Government who finally say to people not what they cannot have but what we are seeking to achieve for our country and for our people’s future, including today."

Earlier this month Southwark Council leader Cllr Kieron Williams spoke at the London Assembly's transport committee in his capacity as transport spokesman for the local authority umbrella body London Councils.

During his evidence to the committee he made repeated reference to the Bakerloo line.

Cllr Williams contrasted the "amazing customer experience" of the Elizabeth line with the "heritage railway" state of the Bakerloo line - with its 52-year-old trains - which he described as "great for film sets but not at all reliable for anyone".

Speaking at City Hall, he said that "the Bakerloo Line extension would give a £1.5 billion uplift to our economy.

"If we're not investing in that kind of infrastructure for the long term, London won't keep track with the rest of the world."

Cllr Williams continued: "You can't deliver these kinds of projects unless you have long-term certainty.

"The Bakerloo Line extension will take, from the point that it's agreed formally, about 15 years to deliver.

"That's the kind of timeline we need to be talking about and planning on.

"And that's the kind of timeline all major cities, apart from London, around the world operate on.

"So has the Mayor done a good job of getting that infrastructure delivered in what has been an incredibly hostile environment?

"Yes, and the Elizabeth line has been transformative. The Northern Line extension has been transformative. But now we need the next wave of plans for our city.

"And what I hope is now a more calm and sensible and measured and long-term approach from Government working with us."

The Bakerloo line was also the subject of a question at this week's council assembly meeting tabled by Old Kent Road councillor Michael Situ.

In her response, cabinet member Cllr Helen Dennis said: "The first new station on the line is in construction at Elephant & Castle with funding from Southwark Council, TfL and Delancey the developer.

"In addition, a detailed design study for the new stations along the line is now under way, part funded by Southwark Council and Lewisham Council.

"The council is also committed to contributing 50 per cent of its Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) to funding the development of the Bakerloo line upgrade and extension."

Earlier this year Transport for London put the cost of the Bakerloo line extension at between £5 billion and £8 billion.

In the meantime Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's manifesto committed him to a new 'Bakerloop' express bus along the Old Kent Road as a prequel to the proposed new tube link.