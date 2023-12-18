20 mph speed limit introduced on Old Kent Road

20 mph sign on the Old Kent Road, installed ahead of the new limit coming into force

Transport for London has introduced a 20 mph speed limit on Old Kent Road, New Kent Road and Tower Bridge Road.

The GLA Roads and GLA Side Roads (London Borough of Southwark) (20 mph Speed Limit) Order 2023 took effect on Monday this week.

The order - made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 - has the effect of imposing a 20 mph limit on all remaining 'red routes' in Southwark where the limit had not already been dropped from 30 mph.

In SE1, the three principal TfL-managed roads not already covered by a 20 mph limit were Tower Bridge Road, the Old Kent Road and the eastern part of the New Kent Road.

All three roads now sport 20 mph speed limit signs.

When the extension of 20 mph limits to more roads was announced in September, London walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman said: "Lowering speeds is one of the most important things we can do to reduce road danger and forms a key part of the Mayor's Vision Zero goal to eliminate death and serious injury from London's transport network.

“TfL data shows that 20mph speed limits are reducing the number of collisions on London’s roads, which is why I’m pleased the 20 mph programme has been expanded, helping to make a large area of south London safer and more attractive for people to live and work."