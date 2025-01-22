Blue Eyed Maid: Borough High Street pub to make a comeback

Half a decade after it was last open, the Blue Eyed Maid pub in Borough High Street is set to make a comeback.

News of the pub's reopening – under its original name of The Blue Maid – was announced on Instagram this week, with an April launch date proposed.

Shut since Christmas 2019, the Blue Eyed Maid at the corner of Chapel Court can claim a long history.

The pub is indicated on a 1542 map of Southwark and was name-checked by Charles Dickens in Little Dorrit.

More recently it featured in David Jesudason's 2023 book Desi Pubs about venues run by people of Indian origin.

The pub pictured in 2014

In the early part of the last decade it had a chequered record with Southwark Council, when a high crime rate came under official scrutiny.