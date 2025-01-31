BL1 Bakerloop bus: TfL launches consultation

Transport for London has launched a public consultation on plans for a limited-stop bus service between Waterloo and Lewisham via the Old Kent Road along the proposed route of the Bakerloo line extension.

The 'Bakerloop' bus – part of TfL's expanding Superloop network of limited-stop buses – was a manifesto commitment by Sadiq Khan during last year's mayoral election.

TfL is proposing a seven-day bus service between Waterloo and Lewisham, stopping only at Elephant & Castle, twice in the Old Kent Road and at New Cross Gate.

The double-decker bus service would run every 12 minutes during the day on Mondays to Saturdays, and every 15 minutes in the evenings and on Sundays.



As we reported last year, TfL is also proposing to develop "unique design features inspired by the Bakerloo line" for the interior of the buses.

The BL1 consultation runs until Friday 14 March.

If the proposal goes ahead, TfL is intending to introduce the BL1 in autumn this year.