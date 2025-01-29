ITV Trigger Point drama filming on SE1's Lancaster Estate

A mock police van being used in

Scenes for an ITV crime thriller series are being filmed this week on the Lancaster Estate in Southwark.

Filming took place in Boyfield Street on Tuesday and Wednesday, with mock police vehicles and a replica crime scene.

Filming in Lancaster Street on Tuesday

Trigger Point - which was created by Dianel Brierley and stars Vicky McClure - is currently filming its third series.

Producers have made a donation to the local tenants' and residents' association in recognition of the disruption caused by the filming.