Sign in Subscribe
TV & Film

ITV Trigger Point drama filming on SE1's Lancaster Estate

Scenes for an ITV crime thriller series are being filmed this week on the Lancaster Estate in Southwark.

London SE1 website team

London SE1 website team

ITV Trigger Point drama filming on SE1's Lancaster Estate
A mock police van being used in Trigger Point filming in Boyfield Street on SE1's Lancaster Estate

Filming took place in Boyfield Street on Tuesday and Wednesday, with mock police vehicles and a replica crime scene.

Filming in Lancaster Street on Tuesday

Trigger Point - which was created by Dianel Brierley and stars Vicky McClure - is currently filming its third series.

Producers have made a donation to the local tenants' and residents' association in recognition of the disruption caused by the filming.

Tags: TV & Film, Southwark, Arts & culture, Police & crime

Read more

© 1998-2025 Bankside Press Ltd
Privacy & data protection | Complaints procedure
Member of the Independent Community News Network