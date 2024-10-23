Borough High Street: green light for 'boutique hotel'

Plans to convert an empty office building in Borough High Street into a 47-bedroom 'boutique hotel' have been approved by Southwark councillors.

Create Real Estate applied to Southwark Council earlier this year for change of use of the vacant office building at 291-299 Borough High Street.

The decision was made at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday evening.

Planning officer Zaib Khan explained that the development "would contribute to meeting an identified growth need in Southwark" and was in line with London planning policy which anticipates a requirement for thousands more hotel rooms in central London.

The council received 12 objections, principally from residents of Hulme Place, a residential block whose only access is immediately adjacent to the proposed hotel.

Mr Khan said that planners had responded to the concerns raised by residents and incorporated a range of conditions to address the issues raised, including construction management, lighting, delivery arrangements and privacy.

"Overall these conditions are considered to be practical and reasonable to allow the proposed development to be implemented whilst minimising disruption," he said.

Local resident Fiona Clouder addressed the meeting and said: "Hulme Place consists of 14 properties with at least 40 residents of all ages.

"We are very, very concerned about this application on our homes, our lives, our quality of life and particularly access to our homes, which has not been properly addressed."

Ms Clouder also warned that "people laughing, joking and drinking" on the hotel's roof terrace would prevent Hulme Place residents from enjoying the "privacy and quiet" of their homes.

The applicant's agent Nicholas James told councillors that the failure to find new tenants for the offices proved that "the site is no longer suitable for the existing office use and the site will remain vacant if a change of use of redevelopment is not considered".

Mike Griffiths of Latitude Architects added: "Architecturally, the configuration of the existing building is well-suited to hotel use."

Mr Griffiths said that traffic movements during construction would be "carefully managed by a banksman so that residents will not be inconvenienced".

He concluded: "The proposed change of use will see a boutique hotel introduced to the central activities zone, increasing activity on Borough High Street and which is wholly supported in planning policy terms.

"The highly sustainable proposals have been carefully developed to respect their surroundings and through appropriate controls will protect the amenity of neighbouring residents."

Chaucer ward councillor Laura Johnson addressed the meeting in support of the objections raised by local residents.

"We are not against redevelopment of the site and tourism and hotel space in and around London," said Cllr Johnson.

"In Southwark we have a unique place and Chaucer ward is very central.

"But ultimately we do not want a development that will have a negative impact on our residents who have who lived there and will always live there.

"Having this building change from office use to a 24/7/365 hotel will not necessarily bring much joy and peace to those people who have been there for a long period of time."

Committee members resolved unanimously that permission for change of use be granted.