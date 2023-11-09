Amazon Fresh: you no longer need app to shop at Bankside store

Amazon has updated its checkout-free convenience store in Southwark Street so customers no longer need to have the company's app installed.

Amazon Fresh opened in March 2022 at the Blue Fin Building in Southwark Street.

The products customers take from the shelves are tracked by cameras and sensors, enabling a customer's card to be charged after they have left the shop.

When the store first opened, customers had to scan a barcode displayed in the Amazon app to gain entry to the shop.

This autumn the shop's technology has been updated to mean no app is now required, and customers can use any credit or debit card at the exit gate instead.

Amazon Fresh has introduced staffed checkouts at two of its food stores (Monument and East Croydon) but the Southwark branch remains fully automated.