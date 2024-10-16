Old Kent Road's 'Bakerloop' bus could have tube-style interior

The new 'Bakerloop' buses on the Old Kent Road could have branded interiors inspired by the seat patterns and grab-rails found on tube trais

More details of the proposed 'Bakerloop' express bus along the Old Kent Road that will act as a prequel to the Bakerloo line extension have been revealed at a Southwark Council cabinet meeting.

A limited stop bus service along the future route of the Bakerloo line extension was a manifesto commitment by Labour's Sadiq Khan during this year's London mayoral election.

Colin Wilson, Southwark Council's head of strategic development and Old Kent Road regeneration, gave an update on the Bakerloop bus at this week's meeting of the borough's cabinet.

"We met with Transport for London last week and we've had a proposal – or a number of options –– from Transport for London to deliver a Bakerloop bus," said Mr Wilson.

"Basically our preferred option would be one which follows the Bakerloo line extension along the Old Kent Road up from Lewisham all the way to Waterloo.

"That would be a branded bus, so it would be branded as per the Bakerloo line – so in a brown colour with an interior fit-out like a tube – and that would provide an enhanced express service from Lewisham up through the Old Kent Road."

It's unclear how a tube-style interior would be replicated on a bus, but it could include seat moquette like that used on the tube, and colour-coded grab-rails as found on Underground trains.

Mr Wilson explained that work to confirm funding for the new bus service was still ongoing: "We have been collecting section 106 money to fund that, and we are currently just reviewing all the 106 money we've got from TfL, so that conversation is ongoing to provide that bus which gives that interim solution before the Bakerloo line comes forward.

"Just to emphasise it is an interim measure ... that will support the first 9,500 homes [in the Old Kent Road regeneration area]..

"We hope the [bus] service would stay subsequently, but the main aim is to deliver the Bakerloo line extension post-2030."

Earlier in the meeting Old Kent Road councillor Evelyn Akoto had told cabinet that she and her fellow local representative were "excited" about the Bakerloop proposal and eagerly awaiting the launch of the service.

The Bakerloop name is derived from the Superloop network of express bus services TfL has launched over the past year, mostly in outer London.