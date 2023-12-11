Young reporter challenges council on overcrowding and repairs in BBC TV feature

A pupil at an SE1 school has challenged Southwark's leadership on overcrowding and poor repairs in council homes in the borough.

16-year-old Angelica, from Notre Dame School near Elephant & Castle, interviewed Cllr Helen Dennis, Southwark's cabinet member for new homes and sustainable development, as part of a report aired on BBC London on Monday evening.

The TV report was produced as part of the BBC's Young Reporter scheme for teenagers, and also showcased activism by the community organising group Southwark & Peckham Citizens.