Politics & local government

Labour's Neil Coyle returned as Bermondsey & Old Southwark MP

Neil Coyle reiterated his apology for his behaviour in the last Parliament as he began his fourth term as Bermondsey & Old Southwark MP.

1 min read
Turnout

Turnout in Bermondsey & Old Southwark was 54.39 per cent (down from 63.2 per cent at the last general election in 2019)

Recent history

Defending the seat is Labour's Neil Coyle, who has represented Bermondsey in the Commons since 2015. His most recent parliamentary term has been marred by his suspension from the Labour Party after he was accused of making racist remarks to a journalist in a House of Commons bar. Coyle's Lib Dem challenger Rachel Bentley hoped to dent Coyle's majority in a seat that Labour took back from her party in 2015 after the long tenure of Sir Simon Hughes.

Geography

A simple map of the new boundaries of the Bermondsey & Old Southwark constituency:

