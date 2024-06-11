Bus route 211 to no longer serve Waterloo

Transport for London has confirmed that bus route 211 will be rerouted from Saturday 29 June and will no longer serve the current route between Waterloo Station and Sloane Square via Westminster Bridge.

The change was proposed as part of a bigger review of central London buses in 2022 but is only now being implemented.

Campaigners had urged a rethink of the changes to the 211, sometimes dubbed the 'hospital bus' because it links St Thomas', the Royal Brompton, the Royal Marsden, Chelsea & Westminster and Charing Cross hospitals.

TfL said this week:

From Saturday 29 June route 211 will be changed to run from Hammersmith Upper Bus Station to Battersea Power Station via Charing Cross Hospital, Fulham Broadway, King's Road, Sloane Square and Chelsea Bridge. Route 77 will now start and finish on the Upper Taxi Road at Waterloo Station.

Route 211 will now run from Hammersmith Upper Bus Station via its current route to Sloane Square where it will be rerouted via Lower Sloane Street, Chelsea Bridge Road, Chelsea Bridge, Queenstown Road, Queen's Circus, Prince Of Wales Drive and Battersea Park Road to terminate at Battersea Power Station. The current section of route between Sloane Square and Waterloo will no longer be served by route 211 however passengers can still use route 11 which will cover the withdrawn section of route 211. Passengers can interchange between the 11 and 211 in both directions at the Sloane Square bus stops located on Lower Sloane Street.

Route 211 will continue to run every 8-9 minutes during the daytime on Monday to Fridays, every 10 minutes during the daytime on Saturdays and every 15 minutes during the evening and all day on Sundays.

TfL added:

Route 77 will have its routeing and stops amended at Waterloo Station. Towards Waterloo route 77 will no longer serve bus stop F at County Hall or the current last stop on Concert Hall Approach. Instead, buses will be rerouted via Station Approach Road to Cab Road setting down by entrance / exit number 3 at Waterloo mainline station.

On departure to Tooting route 77 buses will pick up from bus stop B on Cab Road before re-joining the current routeing on York Road. Route 77 buses will no longer pick up from bus stop T on Concert Hall Approach.

There will be a minor timetable change on route 77 to reflect the new routeing however no change to the departure times of first and last buses on any day of the week. The route will continue to run every 10 minutes during the daytime on Monday to Saturdays and every 12 minutes during the evening and all day on Sundays.