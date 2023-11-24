Former City Hall: plans revealed for makeover

The Kuwaiti owners of the former City Hall at More London have revealed plans to extend and refurbish the riverside landmark building.

The former City Hall has been empty for nearly two years since the Greater London Authority moved to the Royal Docks.

The building - which dates from 2002 - was turned down for listed status in 2022 with Historic England concluding that "although a striking geometric design of clear technical sophistication for a landmark London building, City Hall does not rank amongst the very best examples of the work of Foster & Partners in this period".

The heritage watchdog's assessment added that "the building's significance as a symbol of London municipal democracy and governance into the 21st century is limited by the indirect nature of the commission through a private developer and the departure of the mayor and assembly after only 20 years of tenancy occupation".

Now the building's landlord - Kuwaiti-owned St Martins Property Investments - has announced two public exhibitions at Hay's Galleria in early December to show off the latest plans for the disused City Hall.

"Our ambition has centred around the modernisation of a building designed for a specific role, into re-imagined, open mixed-use accommodation, all the while safeguarding its intrinsic character," said Charlie Prentis, representing St Martins.

"Through sensitive design, we aim to strike the optimal balance to ensure it remains a highly sought-after destination for both Londoners and visitors to London Bridge City.

"We have appointed architects Gensler and landscape architects LDA Design to help deliver our vision.

"Our focus is on sustainability and an expanded biodiverse public realm, complemented by contemporary designed workspace, shops, cafés and restaurants. Our proposal offers a diverse array of amenities for all to appreciate."

A planning application will be submitted to Southwark Council in due course.