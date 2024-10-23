Sign in Subscribe
City Police perform CPR on man who collapsed on London Bridge

City of London Police firearms officers have been praised for performing CPR on a man who had collapsed on London Bridge.

London SE1 website team

At around 11.20pm on Monday night, a 999 call was received about a man who had collapsed on the bridge. City of London Police firearms officers were the first emergency vehicles on the scene.

When officers arrived, a member of the public was attending to the gentleman. No pulse was detected, and CPR was commenced with the officers taking it in turns to administer treatment. Officers used a defibrillator and then restarted CPR.

The London Ambulance Service arrived and after a sustained and prolonged amount of CPR administered, a small pulse was located, and he was taken to hospital.

City of London Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Betts said: “The intervention of the six firearms officers was crucial and I commend them for their actions. The officers’ advanced medical training was vital in being able to secure a pulse and get the man to hospital.”

  • The London Ambulance Service offers free lifesaver training for members of the public, including courses at Transport for London's Palestra headquarters in Blackfriars Road.
