City Police perform CPR on man who collapsed on London Bridge

City of London Police firearms officers have been praised for performing CPR on a man who had collapsed on London Bridge.

At around 11.20pm on Monday night, a 999 call was received about a man who had collapsed on the bridge. City of London Police firearms officers were the first emergency vehicles on the scene.

When officers arrived, a member of the public was attending to the gentleman. No pulse was detected, and CPR was commenced with the officers taking it in turns to administer treatment. Officers used a defibrillator and then restarted CPR.

The London Ambulance Service arrived and after a sustained and prolonged amount of CPR administered, a small pulse was located, and he was taken to hospital.

City of London Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Betts said: “The intervention of the six firearms officers was crucial and I commend them for their actions. The officers’ advanced medical training was vital in being able to secure a pulse and get the man to hospital.”

The London Ambulance Service offers free lifesaver training for members of the public, including courses at Transport for London's Palestra headquarters in Blackfriars Road.