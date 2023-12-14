Drones to shuttle medical samples between Guy's and St Thomas'

Drones carrying medical samples between Guy's Hospital and St Thomas' Hospital could soon be flying above the streets of SE1.

Southwark-based drone firm Apian has applied to Southwark Council for a certificate of lawfulness for the installation of fencing and landing pads on the roof of Guy's Cancer Centre, as well as a "drone storage area".

According to the documents submitted to Southwark planners: "Apian are proud to be working with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust to trial the delivery of urgent pathology samples from Guy’s Hospital to their laboratory at St Thomas’ Hospital.

"This is a journey that can take, on average, up to 95 minutes by road, but less than four minutes by drone.

"The samples we are transporting need to be analysed swiftly in order to ensure patients are safe to undergo surgery and safe to be discharged.

Drones will land and take off from the roof of Guy's Cancer Centre

"Shortening the journey time is critical to ensure fewer delayed or cancelled surgeries, and better patient outcomes.

"On top of this, removing ground transport from the roads will make the streets safer, the air cleaner and the environment more pleasant for the people of Southwark.

"This is a six month trial which will be subject to approvals from the aviation regulator."

🔗 See application 23/AP/3343 for further details

Guy's Cancer Centre - which opened six years ago - is currently the subject of works to remove cladding that doesn't meet current fire safety rules.