East Street Library closes ahead of move

The public library on the corner of Old Kent Road and East Street closes its doors for the last time on Saturday as Southwark Council prepares to open the new Una Marson Library on SE17's Aylesbury Estate.

The new Una Marson Library - half a kilometre away from the current site - is due to open by the end of the year.

East Street Library opened in 1967 to replace a much grander Edwardian building knocked down to make way for the Bricklayers Arms flyover.

The closure of East Street Library brings to an end Old Kent Road's 133-year history of public libraries: industrialist George Livesey founded a library on the road in 1890.

The relocation of the library further into Walworth means that the SE1 postal area will have just two public libraries: Southwark Council's John Harvard Library in Borough High Street and Lambeth Council's Waterloo Library in Kennington Road.