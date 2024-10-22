Evelina Children's Hospital: fire brigade issues enforcement notice

NHS bosses say they are "working at pace" to address concerns raised by the London Fire Brigade about safety at the new day treatment centre at the Evelina London Children's Hospital.

The day treatment centre opened in summer 2023 in a new building alongside the main Evelina London Children's Hospital on the St Thomas' Hospital site on the South Bank.

The day surgery unit – which occupies part of the building – was formally inaugurated by Catherine, Princess of Wales, in December 2023.

The visit was one of the princess's last public appearances before her own abdominal surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis.

The unit has two operating theatres and was constructed with the aim of helping Evelina London to treat an additional 2,300 children each year.

Last month the London Fire Brigade issued an enforcement notice citing five breaches of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005:

Failure to take general fire precautions to ensure the safety of persons on the premises

Failure to review the fire risk assessment.

Failure in the effective management of the preventive and protective measures.

Failure to provide and/or maintain adequate and clearly indicated emergency routes and exits that lead to a place of safety.

Failure to establish an appropriate emergency plan.

A spokesperson for Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust told SE1: "Since the notice last month we have resolved many of the issues and are working at pace, in consultation with the fire brigade, to resolve the rest."

The hospital trust has until 21 March 2025 to remedy the matters raised in the enforcement notice.