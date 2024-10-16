Gaia: giant Earth artwork returns to Southwark Cathedral

Luke Jerram’s Gaia – a seven-metre artistic representation of the planet Earth – has returned to Southwark Cathedral as part of a programme designed to inspire visitors of all ages into positive action to protect the planet.

Gaia is a touring artwork by Luke Jerram measuring seven metres in diameter and created from detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface.

The artwork was previously displayed at Southwark Cathedral two years ago and has returned for a further season.

When presented indoors, the Earth artwork slowly revolves. A specially made surround sound composition by composer Dan Jones is played alongside the sculpture.

The artwork is 1.8 million times smaller than the real Earth with each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture describing 18km of the Earth’s surface.

"When I look up at Gaia, I have a real sense of contemplating our fragile planet, our home, and how small and insignificant humanity really is," said Canon Michael Rawson, the cathedral's sub dean.

"It evokes in me a sense of awe and wonder and beauty, but at the same time highlights the urgent task of walking lightly upon the Earth, safeguarding it for today and tomorrow and into God's future."

"Here in these amazing weeks, we're making space for other people, space to reflect on our place in the universe and how God's wonderful creation can be both nurtured and protected."

"We're enormously grateful to our friends at Christian Aid – who are partnering with us for this Climate Justice Fortnight – for all their wisdom, their support and their encouragement as we face the climate emergency together."

Gaia is at Southwark Cathedral until Saturday 2 November. During this time admission to the cathedral – which is usually free – costs £5.

Details of the Climate Justice Fortnight programme of events can be found on the cathedral website .