Golden Hinde's mizzen mast craned into place

A milestone in the restoration of the replica of the Golden Hinde at St Mary Overie Dock was marked on Wednesday with the third and final new mast lowered into position.

At a ceremony on Wednesday morning the Dean of Southwark, the Very Revd Dr Mark Oakley, blessed the mizzen mast and together with the winner of a children's art competition placed two coins underneath it - a halfpenny featuring the Golden Hinde and a 50p piece marking the 200th anniversary of the RNLI (donated by The Royal Mint). This is a long-established nautical tradition which is said to bring good luck.

The Golden Hinde's lead shipwright, Toby Millinder, commented: "This is such an exciting day. When we think of Tudor galleons, we think of their distinctive shape and the three masts are integral to that visual experience.

"By using traditional techniques and materials, my shipwright team is helping to conserve the most historically accurate reconstruction of The Golden Hinde which is why so many people love to come and visit us."

To mark the installation of the mizzen mast, Key Stage 2 students from the Cathedral School were invited to create a piece of artwork on the theme of ships.

The Dean of Southwark judged the 76 entries and chose Rosa (year 5) as the overall winner, plus two runners-up: Samuel (year 4) and Ari (year 3).

The mizzen mast project received financial support from the National Historic Ships UK's Small Grants Scheme.