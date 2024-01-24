Half-finished '£15m' Lambeth mansion back on market for just £6m

A former rectory near Lambeth Palace - now part-converted to a luxury mansion - is back on the market with a £6 million price tag, two years after it was touted with a £15 million asking price.

We reported in October 2021 that the former rectory of St Mary-at-Lambeth at 214 Lambeth Road was up for sale with a £15 million asking price.

The house - which dates from 1778 with later alterations - has been grade II listed since 1981.

It was last occupied a decade ago by King's College London who used it as a postgraduate hall of residence with 26 bedrooms.

Since then work has begun - but not been completed - to turn the house into a six-bedroom family home with basement swimming pool, jacuzzi and cinema, plus a staff annexe for live-in staff.

This week the house has been placed back on the market with a guide price of a mere £6 million.

Agents Knight Frank say that the house "is being sold in its current mid-development condition" and that the computer-generated images of the completed interiors are "shown are for illustrative purposes only and not to be replied [sic] upon".

The listing indicates the house is being sold on behalf of receivers appointed under the Law of Property Act (LPA).