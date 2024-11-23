Library of Things to open at Elephant & Castle

Plans to open a Library of Things at the Castle Centre at the Elephant & Castle - offering DIY tools and appliances for hire - have been announced by Southwark Council.

Southwark has had one Library of Things - at Canada Water Library - since 2023.

The council claims this has been a success, with more than 1,200 people (about two or three per day) using the service in its first 15 months.

By March 2025 the council plans to add two more LoT sites - at the Elephant & Castle and in Dulwich - which would put most residents of the borough within 2km of the service.

Announcing the expansion at council assembly on Wednesday, Cllr John Batteson (cabinet member for climate emergency, jobs & business) said the move would mean that "every household is in close proximity to a site so they can save money, reduce their carbon footprint and play their part in tackling the climate emergency".

The Canada Water Library of Things offers hire of 30 items ranging from a staple gun (£1.50 a day) to a sewing machine (£5.50 a day) and a carpet cleaner (£25 a day).

A no-questions-asked 25 per cent discount is available with a concession membership, which is described as being for anyone who is "a student, receiving a pension or government support, not in work, have children to feed, people to care for, or you’ve got other bills to pay".

The council says that the Castle Centre "has space for a kiosk in its lobby area next to the café which is used by residents to socialise.

"It enjoys a footfall of approximately 3,000 people per week and is well used by residents, schools and community groups" and will "provide coverage to large parts of Walworth, Bankside and London Bridge as well as Elephant & Castle".

Southwark Council will pay a monthly £2,000 service charge to the national Library of Things organisation to maintain the service at the Castle Centre, offset by the rental fees paid by customers.