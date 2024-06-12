Lower Marsh: do you have photos from the 50s, 60s or 70s?

The organisers of a community photography project are keen to hear from anyone with photos or memories of Lower Marsh and The Cut in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s.

Or are you a Ukrainian – recently located to the area? Do you have memories of the 1960s in Ukraine? Do you have any photos with you?

Pedalling Arts are producing a major community photography project around the Waterloo area; a reflection and celebration of the local cultural heritage.

The are looking for historic photographs of the area as well as memories form the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s to be a part of a retrospective. These will reflect working life, especially representing Lower Marsh Market in parallel to market scenes in Ukraine from the same time.

The collection of photographs will be displayed in the shop windows down Lower Marsh and the surrounding area with a digital audio guide accompaniment.

Find out more about the project and register your interest.