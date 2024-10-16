Neil Coyle welcomes 'Martyn's Law' on terror attack preparedness

Bermondsey & Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle has spoken in the House of Commons in support of 'Martyn's Law', the new legislation requiring public venues to improve their preparedness for potential terrorist attacks.

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill is also known as ‘Martyn’s Law’ in tribute to Martyn Hett who was killed alongside 21 others in the 2017 Manchester Arena attack.

Speaking in the Commons chamber on Monday Mr Coyle said: "I wish to make it clear at the start of my speech that I very much welcome this bill, which means so much to so many, in Manchester in particular, for the reasons outlined by the home secretary, but also those affected by other terror attacks in our country, including my own community which was attacked on 3 June 2017 at London Bridge and Borough Market.

"The bill is targeted at protecting people from further incidents, primarily at large entertainment venues. This is very relevant to my constituency. The Printworks ta Rotherhithe is being replaced by a live music venue; Members may be familiar with the Ministry of Sound at Elephant & Castle; and of course many will also be aware of the Young Vic.

"They could all be brought into the scope, and there are thousands of other smaller hospitality venues that could also be brought into scope for different levels of requirements under this legislation.

"As has already been pointed out, we are at substantial risk of further attack, and the people whose motives are to attack us and our way of life sadly choose areas where there are multiple innocent civilians and there is likely to be an international impact, which makes constituencies and communities such as mine more vulnerable, because we have one of London’s busiest train stations.

"We have part of a world heritage site at Tower Bridge. We have millions of visitors at Tate Modern and the Globe theatre, and the Shard itself, which are all sadly targets for those who seek to disrupt or destroy our way of life.

"I need this bill to be effective to ensure that my constituents can go about their business and way of life routinely, with minimal fear.

"My community did receive a visit from the then prime minister Theresa May after the attack in 2017, which was welcome, but the level of support from former Governments was not sufficient.

"The strength to rebuild the community and the footfall at Borough market and more widely came from the local community, and our community is still indebted to the former dean of Southwark Cathedral, Andrew Nunn – now retired — who led and shaped some of the work with his team.

"There was also the work of the Borough Market trust and others, from individual traders who operate as very small businesses right through to large restaurants and traders across London.

Mr Coyle praised News UK for their support of Borough Market. He is pictured here with Rebekah Brooks and Rupert Murdoch at the reopening of the market after the 2017 attack

"Many other local businesses played their part, including Barclays bank on Borough High Street, which provided facilities for those locked out of their own premises.

"News UK, which does not often get praise from this party, provided a generous voucher scheme for hundreds of its employees to ensure that the market was receiving more business sooner, for which traders were incredibly grateful."

Mr Coyle concluded: "This legislation will not just make a difference, but save lives, and it will weaken the chances of those who seek to attack us and undermine our way of life. I am glad it is being welcomed by everyone across the House today."