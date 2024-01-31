Mint Street neurodiversity hub among groups backed by council youth fund

The Neurodiversity Family Hub - based at Mint Street Adventure Playground - is among the groups sharing £1 million from Southwark Council's Positive Futures Fund for Young People

Cllr Kieron Williams, leader of Southwark Council, recently visited the Neurodiversity Family Hub to learn about how they would be using their £53,000 grant to build a safe haven where young people with neurodiversity can thrive, including an after-school club and social careers-focused service.

The hub was established by local people who saw a need to provide equality, justice and positive experiences for young people with neurodiversity.

Sonay Ozkutayli, co-founder of the Neurodiversity Family Hub, said: “We are committed to ensuring young people and their families with neurodiversity feel enfranchised and empowered within their communities so they can be the beacon of hope moving forward.

"We do not believe that neurodiversity or disability should be a barrier to people living successful and happy lives. Our endeavour will carry this message through with the help of the council’s Positive Futures Fund for Young People.

“We are delighted to be awarded a grant by Southwark Council. It means that we will have solid foundations in which to continue to build upon, to continue to educate, empower and raise the awareness of young people with a neurodiversity. It show the council’s commitment to action this is an important and worthwhile cause.”

Cllr Kieron Williams said: “Every child deserves the very best start in life. We have a diverse community of young people in Southwark with varying needs and ambitions. We are levelling the playing field with these grants by investing £1m into a range of activities that uplift and upskill all our young people. The Neurodiversity Family Hub is doing just that for neurodiverse young people, now with support from the council – it was fantastic to see this in action for myself.”

Other SE1-based groups receiving cash from the Positive Futures Fund for Young People include Coin Street Community Builders and the Oxford & Bermondsey Club.