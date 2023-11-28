Waterloo kids' Winter Windows light up South Bank this Christmas

A light installation featuring designs by pupils at Waterloo's Oasis Academy Johanna primary school is brightening up the Queen Elizabeth Hall this winter.

For the past six years, designers and model makers from Squire & Partners architects have teamed up with children from Lambeth schools for the annual Winter Windows challenge to design neon lights to be displayed in the windows of the firm's offices at The Department Store in Brixton.

This year the Southbank Centre commissioned Squire & Partners to create a Winter Windows installation for the Queen Elizabeth Hall as well.

Ideas and drawings produced by Year 6 students from Oasis Academy Johanna in Waterloo have been turned in to reality by the Squire & Partners model shop team and can be seen in the windows of the Queen Elizabeth Hall until 7 January 2024.

Squire & Partners' local projects include the masterplan for the Southbank Place (Shell Centre) development.