Cyclist killed in Old Kent Road lorry collision: police appeal for witnesses

Detectives investigating the death of a cyclist in the Old Kent Road are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Police were called just after 6.30pm on Tuesday 5 December to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a lorry on the Old Kent Road at the junction with St James's Road.

"At the scene a 53-year-old male cyclist had been in collision with a lorry," said a Met spokesperson.

"Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics the man sadly died at the scene.

"His next of kin have been notified."

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene. Police say that there have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has dash cam footage should call the witness line on 020 8285 1574; call 101; or 'X' @MetCC quoting 5873/05DEC23.

Transport for London is expected to launch a consultation next year on the first stage of a 'Healthy Streets' scheme for the Old Kent Road including segregated cycle lanes.