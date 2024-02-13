Pedestrian hit by C10 bus dies two weeks after collision

A pedestrian hit by a C10 bus near St George's Circus in the early days of January 2024 died two weeks later, Transport for London has revealed.

Whilst police 'traffic incident' witness appeal boards have been displayed near the scene of the collision, details of the death have been revealed in papers published by TfL this week.

According to a report prepared for TfL's Safety, Sustainability and Human Resources Panel: "On 5 January 2024, a pedestrian was struck by a bus on route C10 at the junction of the A301 (Waterloo Road) and A3202 (Westminster Bridge Road).

"Emergency services attended and took the pedestrian to hospital with severe leg injuries. Tragically, the pedestrian died on 19 January.

"The incident is under investigation."

The yellow board displayed at the scene indicates that the collision took place at 12.10am on Friday 5 January and asks witnesses to contact police on 020 8285 1574.

Bus route C10 - which links Victoria with Canada Water via Waterloo and Elephant & Castle - is operated by Transport UK (formerly Abellio) using a fleet of single-decker electric buses based at Walworth depot.