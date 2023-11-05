Southwark Street stabbing: man in life-threatening condition
A man is said to be in a "life-threatening condition" after being stabbed during a mass fight in the Southwark Street area on Sunday morning.
Police were called to Southwark Street at about 2.27am on Sunday 5 November following what the Metropolitan Police described as "reports of a fight involving a number of individuals".
"Officers attended and located two males with serious injuries. One suffering with stab wounds and the other suffering with a head injury," said a Met spokeswoman. "They were both taken to hospital for treatment."
According to the Met, the stab victim remains in a life-threatening condition. The second male's injuries have been assessed as not life threatening.
Southwark Bridge Road and Marshalsea Road were closed during the day on Sunday whilst a forensic examination took place.
No arrests have been made and officers are continuing to investigate.