Last chance to comment on Tanner Street to Willow Walk cycle route plans

Southwark Council is seeking views on a new cycle route through Bermondsey, linking Cycleway 14 at Tanner Street with Cycleway 2 on Willow Walk.

The proposed route is via Druid Street, Gedling Place, Neckinger, Spa Road and Curtis Street.

Measures include changing the direction of the contraflow on Neckinger so that motor traffic can only go northbound.

Southwark Council says:

The proposed scheme aims to overcome perceived obstacles to cycling by creating a safer route which is on a north/south desire line away from busier roads and simplifying junctions to make it suitable for cycling by all ages.



In addition to the cycling improvements we also propose to widen and declutter existing pavements as well as providing a new pavement on Druid Street to make it safer and easier to walk and wheel.

So far nearly 250 have responded to the consultation which closes on Sunday 20 October

Curtis Street

Neckinger