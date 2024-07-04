Sign in Subscribe
Politics & local government

Florence Eshalomi elected as Labour MP for Vauxhall & Camberwell Green

London SE1 website team

Florence Eshalomi elected as Labour MP for Vauxhall & Camberwell Green
Turnout

Turnout in Vauxhall & Camberwell Green was [TBC] per cent (compared to 63.5 per cent in the former Vauxhall constituency at the last general election in 2019)

Recent history

Defending the seat is Labour's Florence Eshalomi, who has represented Vauxhall in the Commons since December 2019 when she succeeded long-term MP Kate Hoey.

Geography

The constituency stretches from Waterloo in the north to Stockwell in the south, stretching west to Vauxhall and east to Camberwell Green. For a map see here:

Vauxhall and Camberwell Green - MapIt
MapIt: a web service that maps postcodes and geographical points to administrative areas.
MapIt

Candidates

🟩 Catherine Dawkins, Green
🟥 Florence Eshalomi, Labour (incumbent since 2019)
🟧 Chris French, Lib Dem
🟦 Aarti Joshi, Conservative
⬜ Mike King, Reform UK
⬜ Andrew McRobbie, SDP

📰
