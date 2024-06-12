Waterloo station gains community piano
A community piano for commuters and local residents to play has been installed at Waterloo Station.
Appropriately, the piano has been installed in the area known as the 'orchestra pit' - the lower level concourse in front of the former Eurostar terminal (now The Sidings shopping and leisure complex).
The installation of the piano is a collaboration between Morley College, Waterloo Station, The Sidings, WeAreWaterloo BID and South Bank BID.
Over the coming months Morley College plans to organise a series of concerts at the station piano – and staff and students from the college were the first to play the piano at its launch event on Wednesday.
Whilst Waterloo now boasts a public piano, it is arguably outdone by London Bridge Station which has a pipe organ for passengers to play.