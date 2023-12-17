Tower Bridge Road Co-op reopens as 'Welcome' franchise

The Co-op food store in Tower Bridge Road - which closed last year - has reopened as a franchise store linked a different part of the co-operative movement.

The shop at 168 Tower Bridge Road was one of a number of local Costcutter stores acquired by the Manchester-based Co-operative Group in 2012.

The Co-op closed the shop at the end of 2022 but the store has now reopened under the management of Jay Retail Ltd.

Jay Retail is running the store as a franchise of the 'Welcome' brand owned by the Portsmouth-based Southern Co-operative.

The shop is not itself a co-operative, but stocks the same Co-op branded products previously offered in the store's last incarnation.

At the Welcome Tower Bridge Road store a pint of Co-op milk is priced at £1.

At the Co-operative Group's Co-op store at Dockhead, the same product is 95p, or 85p for members.

Both shops sell a load of Co-op sliced bread for 85p, though at the Dockhead store Co-operative Group members pay just 76p.