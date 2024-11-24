Police appeal for witnesses to Westminster Bridge fight

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a fight on Westminster Bridge on Sunday morning that has left a man critically ill.

Police were called to Westminster Bridge at 10.43am on Sunday 24 November. Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, where they found a man in cardiac arrest.

Initial reports suggested the man had been stabbed, but police say that further enquiries have confirmed this is not the case.

The man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Two of those arrested have been taken to hospital with head injuries.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.



Officers are also urging anyone with CCTV, mobile phone footage, or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 2468/24NOV.

The incident comes in the same week that the state of Westminster Bridge has been put back in the spotlight by the new London Centric publication: