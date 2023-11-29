Battle of the Waterloo boozers as FIVE pubs set up in rail station

Rail passengers at Waterloo will soon be able to conduct a lengthy pub crawl without leaving the station as three more pubs and bars prepare to join the two existing hostelries.

We reported earlier this month on plans by JD Wetherspoon to open a new pub called The Lion & the Unicorn alongside the massive Brewdog bar in The Sidings, the shopping complex below the former Eurostar platforms.

Last month Urban Pubs & Bars opened The Victory, a pub at the northern end of the balcony above the main Waterloo Station concourse.

Now rail and airport catering conglomerate SSP has announced that the Beer House, its subterranean pub opposite the low numbered platforms, is to reopen as the Waterloo Arms.

The Beer House closed for refurbishment in early 2020 - just before the Covid lockdown - and has remained shut ever since.

The Wellesley (pictured in 2007) later became the Beer House and is soon to reopen as the Waterloo Arms

It's not the first time the Waterloo Arms moniker has been used in Lambeth - a hostelry of that name used to stand in Upper Ground (formerly Commercial Street on the South Bank.

A fifth bar - called The Well & Boot - is planned by Glendola Leisure for the space at the Lower Marsh end of the concourse balcony originally occupied by the Cabin.

The licensing application to Lambeth Council describes The Well & Boot as "a bar, offering all day food, quality coffee, wine, beer and cocktails".