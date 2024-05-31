Lloyds Bank to close on Tuesdays

From July, the last remaining Lloyds Bank branch in SE1 will only be open four days a week.

Lloyds Bank on the east side of Borough High Street is currently open 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday. From 1 July, it will be shut on Tuesdays.

SE1 now only has four mainstream bank branches, all clustered in Borough High Street: Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest.

Last year Lloyds Bank in Borough High Street was added to Southwark Council's 'local list' of buildings of architectural or historical interest.

The council describes Lloyds as an "inter-war bank building in 'Banker’s Georgian' style".

HSBC's London Bridge branch is currently being refurbished, suggesting that at least one bank sees a medium-term prospect of retaining a physical presence in the area.

HSBC's planning application to Southwark Council said: "The finished project will give the branch an improved feel and experience for customers, while helping to preserve all the historical features of the building.

"By investing in HSBC London Bridge, the building can continue to be used as an important high street bank in this very prominent location."