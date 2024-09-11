The Sun Wharf: Wetherspoon's plans London Bridge Station pub

London Bridge Station could soon gain a Wetherspoon's pub, with the chain planning a new boozer in part of the former London Dungeon premises on Tooley Street.

JD Wetherspoon plc has applied to Southwark Council for a premises licence to open a pub in the arches at 50 Tooley Street with opening hours from 6.30am to 12.30am daily.

The proposed opening hours may face some challenge as the new pub is located in the Borough & Bankside cumulative impact area, where applicants for licences have to demonstrate that their operation won't add to already high levels of alcohol-related ambulance call-outs, crime and antisocial behaviour.

The new pub would be named The Sun Wharf, a reference to one of the wharves that lined this section of the Pool of London east of London Bridge and where goods from Australia were formerly landed.

The pub would occupy part of the space that until 2013 housed The London Dungeon. The Merlin Entertainments-owned attraction moved to County Hall on the South Bank as part of the redevelopment of London Bridge Station.

In 2017 Network Rail said in a submission to Southwark Council that the former London Dungeon space had proved hard to let: "The residual premises provide a very poor quality environment.

"The former user (London Dungeon) was somewhat unusual in so far as the poor quality environment was its main attraction.

"NR Commercial Property has been unable to identify other potential D2 users willing to lease the residual space in its current state."

News of the new London Bridge pub comes hot on the heels of the opening of Wetherspoon's The Lion & The Unicorn at Waterloo Station.