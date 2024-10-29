Police raise concerns about London Bridge Wetherspoon's

Police have raised concerns about plans for a Wetherspoon's pub at London Bridge Station, warning it would lead to a rise in disorder in an area "blighted by ... alcohol related crime" whilst the owner of another local boozer is worried it could become a "flashpoint" between rival sports fans.

We reported last month on plans by JD Wetherspoon plc to open a new pub called The Sun Wharf in the former London Dungeon premises on Tooley Street.

Wetherspoon's application for a premises licence is due to be considered by Southwark Councillors at a licensing sub-committee on Tuesday 5 November.

Papers for that meeting have revealed the concerns raised by the police and by another local business.

In his representation on behalf of the Metropolitan Police, PC Mark Lynch wrote: "The area already has in excess of 20 alcohol-led venues which are within 500 metres of the new premises and any addition would clearly add to the cumulative impact on the local area.

"The likelihood of off sales being taken home from the premises is remote and realistically they would be consumed in the nearby streets, on public transport or its hubs.

"This raises concerns for public safety and inevitably an increase in alcohol related crime and disorder, adding to the already burdened emergency services.

"The area is already blighted by all types of alcohol related crime from thefts to violent crime though not always committed by those intoxicated but those being intoxicated being the victims."

PC Lynch urged Wetherspoon's to tighten up the proposed conditions attached to the licence to address crime and disorder concerns.

The police are also uneasy about the impact the new pub will have on days when big sports fixtures are being played.

"There is mention of a dispersal policy and also football management plan however these have not been produced with the application and we cannot at this stage comment on their suitability to address concerns regarding over intoxication on sport fixture days."

In their application, Wetherspoon's said: "The location of the premises adjacent to a major railway and underground hub will assist in the dispersal of customers away from the premises at close."

The only public objection to the Wetherspoon's licence comes from the owners of The Rake in Winchester Walk, one of the smallest pubs in SE1.

"The position on the fringes of London Bridge Station one of London’s major stations is one of the main crossover points for many fans supporting various teams and sports and therefore a serious flashpoint risk.

"Indeed, already the police ask local operators to control access to their venues on occasions. There are more than sufficient licensed premises in the area to service visitors and as such act as a dispersion too.

"Should the council decide to breach its own policy and licensing objectives and grant the licence then would it at least be possible to restrict opening hours in some way, such as not open before 1200 any day and to closed on weekends when majority of sporting events occur."

In their report for next week's meeting, Southwark's licensing officers remind councillors that "members of the sub-committee cannot take business competition into account when considering application".