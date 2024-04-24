Asda Express to replace Tower Bridge Road's Planet Organic

An Asda Express convenience store is in line to replace the short-lived Planet Organic shop in Bermondsey's Tower Bridge Road.

Planet Organic opened at the Newhams Yard development in autumn 2021 but the store closed 18 months later when the firm collapsed.

A year after the shop closed, Asda has applied to Southwark Council for a licence to open an Asda Express convenience store in the empty premises.

The licence application proposed opening hours of 6am to midnight, seven days a week.

The deadline for responses to Asda's licence application is Monday 20 May.

Asda is currently carrying out a rapid nationwide expansion of its Express store format, moving from three branches in September 2023 to a target of 500 by the end of this year.

The new Asda Express in Tower Bridge Road is a short distance from the Welcome Co-op store that opened last year, and is also close to the Sainsbury's Local in Bermondsey Square and a Tesco Express further south on Tower Bridge Road.